October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, one survivor shares her story

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WYMT) - Connie Little is the Executive Director at Turning Point Domestic Violence Services in Floyd County. The organization serves women, men, and children.

Little said the month of October is to remember those who died from domestic violence and those who are needing help.

“We want everybody to know women that are being abused or just the general public that Turning Point is open, we are here 24/7."

Domestic violence survivor and former WYMT reporter, Hannah Reynolds, shared her story with us.

“That lasted for, let’s see here, from 2015, October of 2015 to January, so it was little over a year," said Reynolds.

Reynolds was 19-years-old when she was in a domestic violence relationship. She said it was the hardest time of her life.

“I can go through things myself; when my loved ones are affected or my friends are affected that hurts me more than thinking about what I went through," added Reynolds.

Thankful for those who came to her rescue before the unthinkable could happen.

“Neighbors came to the door and knocked on the door and saved my life," said Reynolds.

Reynolds offered encouragement and advice to domestic violence victims.

“The little things that you do, you leaving that situation can save so many lives, and impact so many lives," added Reynolds.

