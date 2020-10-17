Party like it’s 1984: Kentucky beats No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Kentucky hammered No. 18 Tennessee 34-7 on Saturday afternoon for its first win in Knoxville since 1984. The Wildcats had lost 17 consecutive games in Neyland Stadium.

With the dominant win, the Wildcats improve to 2-2, while the Volunteers drop to 2-2. Kentucky visits Missouri on October 24 before hosting No. 3 Georgia on October 31.

Kentucky finished with two defensive touchdowns in a game for the first time since 2014 against Louisville. Terry Wilson also threw a touchdown to Allen Dailey and Chris Rodriguez added a fourth quarter rushing touchdown.

After each team fumbled the football in the first quarter, Kentucky’s defense stayed red hot.

Kelvin Joseph picked off Jarrett Guarantano for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. That was Joseph’s second interception in as many games.

On Tennessee’s very next drive, Jamin Davis picked off Guarantano again and went 85 yards for the pick six to put Kentucky in front 14-0 in the second quarter.

J.T. Shrout would replace Guarantano and on his first pass attempt, he was intercepted by Tyrell Ajian. This was Kentucky’s 10th takeaway in 16 possessions.

Right before halftime, Tennessee answered with a 14-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Ty Chandler touchdown to cut Kentucky’s lead to 17-7.

On Kentucky’s first drive of the second half, Terry Wilson threw a touchdown strike on third and goal to Allen Dailey to put his Wildcats in front 24-7. They went 76 yards on that drive after racking up only 75 yards the entire first half.

Matt Ruffolo added a 27-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give Kentucky as 27-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Chris Rodriguez scored on third and goal to give the Wildcats their first 27-point lead (34-7) over Tennessee since 1935.

