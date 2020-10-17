Advertisement

WATCH: John Schlarman receives game ball after UK beats UT

Kentucky’s offensive line coach is battling cancer and he gave a pre-game speech in Knoxville.
Mark Stoops presents the game ball to John Schlarman after beating Tennessee.
Mark Stoops presents the game ball to John Schlarman after beating Tennessee.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - After Kentucky’s blowout win over Tennessee on Saturday, offensive line coach John Schlarman received a game ball in the locker room.

Schlarman is battling cancer and has lost 60 pounds since his diagnosis. He coached his line from the booth during Kentucky’s 34-7 win in Neyland Stadium.

Before the game, Schlarman addressed his Wildcats with a pregame speech and after the game, he received the game ball.

“We got to lean on each other, we got to lean on everybody here,” said Mark Stoops after the game. “Everybody made a difference and that’s a fact. I greatly appreciate you, we’ve talked about it all week. Playing for something bigger than yourself. That was evident. We wanted it more and played for something bigger than ourselves.”

Kentucky (2-2) visits Missouri at 4:00 on the SEC Network.

