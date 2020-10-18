139 Johnson County Public Schools staff and students in quarantine

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, officials with the Johnson County School District said in a statement they confirmed with the Johnson County Health Department that a transportation staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

School officials said on Saturday that one staff member at Johnson Central High School and a student at Johnson County Middle school tested positive for COVID-19.

The student participated in extracurricular activities on Friday, the transportation staff member last worked on Monday, and the high school staff member last worked on Wednesday.

The Johnson County School District has eight total active COVID-19 cases, three staff members, and five students who are positive.

School officials said in a statement that there are 139 students and staff members in quarantine because of close contact. The statement went on to say the school district will use ‘JC Click-&-Soar’ throughout the district next week, Monday, October 19 - October 23. There will be no face-to-face learning during that time.

Extracurricular activities are limited to high school fall sports as some are in or close to postseason activities. Elementary and middle school extracurricular activities are postponed.

“While we continue to work to have our students in our schools as much as possible, we will only do so when we feel it is safe for ALL of our students, staff, and their families. From this point forward, we plan to make decisions regarding school for the following week on Thursday evenings. I will also release a revised plan for our return to school later in the week.”

