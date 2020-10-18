AP Top 25: Clemson remains overwhelming No. 1 over Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers. Clemson beat Georgia Tech by 66 points, the most lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference football game ever.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62. The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight. Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing. Clemson had never been No. 1 more than five times in a single season.

