Advertisement

AP Top 25: Clemson remains overwhelming No. 1 over Alabama

Kentucky received 12 votes in the AP Poll after blowing out No. 18 Tennessee.
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what’s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what’s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Clemson easily held off Alabama to retain the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press college football poll, extending its longest run atop the poll to seven weeks.

The Crimson Tide ran away from Georgia to make the case to be No. 1, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Tigers. Clemson beat Georgia Tech by 66 points, the most lopsided Atlantic Coast Conference football game ever.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62. The Crimson Tide got the remaining eight. Notre Dame moved up to No. 3, No. 4 Georgia dropped one spot and Ohio State moved up to No. 5 a week before the Big Ten starts playing. Clemson had never been No. 1 more than five times in a single season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Legassey’s 47-yard FG as time expires gets Troy past EKU 31-29

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McKinney threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dixon, including a school-record 90-yard touchdown pass.

Sports

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Louisville

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season.

Sports

WATCH: John Schlarman receives game ball after UK beats UT

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky’s offensive line coach is battling cancer and he gave a pre-game speech in Knoxville.

Sports

By the numbers: Kentucky’s historic win at Tennessee

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
This is the largest margin of victory on the road vs. an Associated Press-ranked team in school history.

Latest News

Sports

Party like it’s 1984: Kentucky beats No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats beat the Vols 34-7 for their first win in Neyland Stadium in 36 years.

Sports

Madison Southern races to a 35-6 win over West Jessamine

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Madison Southern improves to 3-2 on the season.

Sports

GRC gets first win of the season 48-15 at Madison Central

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
GRC gets win number one of the season in district action.

Sports

Lexington Catholic blanks Bourbon County 52-0

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Lexington Catholic scored 38 points in the first half on Friday and never looked back, on their way to a 52-0 win over Bourbon County

Sports

Mercer Co. wins 4th-straight, knocks off Henry Co. 49-14

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Steve Moss
Titans on 4-game winning streak

Sports

Lafayette picks up first win of the season over Tates Creek 22-13

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
After starting the season 0-3, the Lafayette Generals picked up their first win Friday over Tates Creek 22-13.