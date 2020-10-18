Advertisement

Catholic Action Center prepares for cold nights

COVID-19 has forced the Catholic Action Center to change its format.
COVID-19 has forced the Catholic Action Center to change its format.(Olivia Russell- WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures drop, concerns rise at the Catholic Action Center.

Director of the Catholic Action Center, Ginny Ramsey, is worried about the cold nights. “Our biggest fear is that all that they will face is not just a normal winter, but this winter with COVID, the flu, and cold weather.”

Ramsey says COVID-19 has forced them to change the format of the shelter. All of the people staying there are long-term residents. They aren’t allowing no walk-in visitors, meaning several people have been turned away. “It’s a stake through our hearts to have to say no. We had to do it and we still have to do it to keep the people in our community here at the Catholic Action Center safe,” she said. Ramsey says they gave away their last heating kits this weekend, which were filled with things like sleeping bags and tents.

She has a plan to increase capacity for more long-term visitors by renovating new space upstairs in the same building. She expects the new area to be finished in two weeks. She says it will allow them to bring in more people, but it still breaks her heart not providing emergency winter shelter.

“We are going to be at 160 people. Normally on the worst nights of the winter will take it up to 200, 200+. We won’t be able to stack people are gathering room downstairs.”

In addition to the new space, Ramsey is preparing for the winter by partnering with churches to find more space for those cold winter nights.

The Catholic Action Center is also using space for COVID-19 testing. It will be open for public testing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 812 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 87,607 cases.

News

Fayette County schools to start offering in-person services Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
School districts across the Commonwealth have recently started bringing students back into the classroom for in-person instruction. Now, Fayette County is being added to the mix. Monday schools will be ready to offer in-person services to specific students.

News

Missing Lexington man found safe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say Jesse Bradley was last seen Saturday, around 6 p.m. He lives in the Garden Springs neighborhood and has a diagnosed mental illness. They say he has made statements about harming himself and usually carries a knife.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Department for Public Health lays out COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
Kentucky Department for Public Health lays out COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Latest News

News

WATCH | Thousands fill Downtown Somerset for city’s ‘Moonlight Festival’

Updated: 17 hours ago
Live music, food trucks and people gathered together.

News

139 Johnson County Public Schools staff and students in quarantine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
School officials said on Saturday that one staff member at Johnson Central High School and a student at Johnson County Middle school tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly car crash in Magoffin County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the crash happened on East Mountain Parkway at the 68-mile marker in the Salyersville community.

News

Thousands fill Downtown Somerset for city’s ‘Moonlight Festival’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Somerset's 2020 Moonlight Festival gave thousands of people a place to go Saturday.

Sports

Legassey’s 47-yard FG as time expires gets Troy past EKU 31-29

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
McKinney threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dixon, including a school-record 90-yard touchdown pass.

Sports

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Louisville

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season.