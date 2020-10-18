Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

Police say Jesse Bradley, 26, was last seen Saturday, Octover 17.
Police say Jesse Bradley, 26, was last seen Saturday, Octover 17.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 26-year-old man.

Police say Jesse Bradley was last seen Saturday, around 6 p.m. He lives in the Garden Springs neighborhood and has a diagnosed mental illness. They say he has made statements about harming himself and usually carries a knife.

Bradley is 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds, with brown buzz cut hair and blue eyes. He was last seen carrying a blue backpack and wearing jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

