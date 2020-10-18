Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 26-year-old man.

Police say Jesse Bradley was last seen Saturday, around 6 p.m. He lives in the Garden Springs neighborhood and has a diagnosed mental illness. They say he has made statements about harming himself and usually carries a knife.

Bradley is 5 feet 8 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds, with brown buzz cut hair and blue eyes. He was last seen carrying a blue backpack and wearing jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

