Gov. Beshear reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Sunday

COVID-19.
COVID-19.(CDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 812 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 87,607 cases.

“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”

Of the newly reported cases, 116 were from children up through age 18, of which 28 were 5 and under. The youngest was just 1 month old.

The Governor announced five more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,317. The reported deaths included a 76-year-old man from Boyd County; a 73-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 67-year-old man from Greenup County; a 91-year-old woman from Lincoln County; and a 91-year-old woman from Marion County.

“That’s five more families grieving another loved one lost to the coronavirus,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember to light our houses and businesses up green to show them we care and ring bells at 10 a.m. to honor these Kentuckians taken from us too soon.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.

