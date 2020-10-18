Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating deadly car crash in Magoffin County

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the Pikeville Post received a call of a two-car crash in Magoffin County Friday night.

Officials said the crash happened on East Mountain Parkway at the 68-mile marker in the Salyersville community.

When Troopers arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Joey Lewis of Banner was driving a 2000 Ford Econoline cargo van in the westbound lane.

Officials said Lewis crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by 65-year-old William Turner of Garrett.

Troopers said Lewis was thrown from his car and pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

