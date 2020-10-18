Legassey’s 47-yard FG as time expires gets Troy past EKU 31-29

TROY, Ala. (AP) - Evan Legassey kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Troy a 31-29 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Parker McKinney threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Keyion Dixon, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive that gave Eastern Kentucky the lead with 21 seconds to play.

PARKER FOR HEISMAN!!!!@Parker_Mckinney finds @_Keyionn7 for a touchdown and we have the lead!!!! pic.twitter.com/GDX8MH1cCz — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) October 17, 2020

Reggie Todd returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards before Legassey kicked the game-winner three plays later. Gunnar Watson threw three touchdown passes and Kimani Vidal had 143 yards rushing to lead Troy.

McKinney threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dixon, including a school-record 90-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.