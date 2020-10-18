Advertisement

Snell scores, Steelers rout Browns to stay perfect

Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.
Benny Snell scores his third career touchdown against the Browns.
Benny Snell scores his third career touchdown against the Browns.(Sports Illustrated)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - James Conner ran for 101 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers battered the Cleveland Browns in a 38-7 blowout victory.

Ben Roethlisberger added 162 yards passing and a score as Pittsburgh emphatically ended Cleveland’s four-game winning streak while extending the Browns' skid at Heinz Field to 17 and counting.

Benny Snell added a late touchdown for his third-career rushing score.

The Browns (4-2) were unable to get anything going against a defense that sacked aching Baker Mayfield four times. Mayfield also threw a pair of interceptions and was pulled late in the third quarter. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

