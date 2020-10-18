Advertisement

Thousands fill Downtown Somerset for city’s ‘Moonlight Festival’

Somerset city officials hosted the 2020 Moonlight Festival Saturday.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Live music, food trucks and people gathered together.

“No one’s been able to have fun,” said festival goer, Mary Claire Ousley.

The first time Downtown Somerset has seen activity like this since March.

“No one’s been able to go anywhere. I mean the only places I go are work and home. I might go to the store,” said Ousley.

The City’s 2020 Moonlight Festival gave thousands of people a place to go Saturday.

“Normally we do one in the summer and the fall. So we didn’t get to do one this summer. So this is the first one we’ve had in a year. When last year we got to have three. It’s just a little bit different,” said another festival goer, Allyson Lovins.

Some of those differences: temperatures were taken at five different entrance points. Festival goers gave their names and phone numbers in the even contact tracing needs to be done. And masks were required at the gate and when sitting in certain areas.

“I know they’re going to have germ-x stations, washing stations at the food, so everybody will be able to take their masks off and eat and enjoy the fresh air then. So I think it’s as safe as it can be,” Lovins said.

Mayor Alan Keck said events like this one aren’t only good for morale, but they also boost the city’s economy.

“You know, for our musicians, so many of them have said they haven’t played in months. Our food trucks, almost the same story. So it’s good for economic development,” said Keck.

Keck said he made the decision to host the festival after hearing from the people in the community.

“They said, ‘Mayor, we need something to look forward to.’ And this is it. If you look around, you’ll see people behaving responsibly and having a good time,” Keck said.

Health officials said the city submitted a safety plan before the event.

City police were there making sure rules were followed.

Last year, the even brought about 10,000 people to the downtown area.

