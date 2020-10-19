Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Scattered showers remain for some areas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With a front staying stationary across central and northern Kentucky, this will keep an active pattern continuing through the early parts of this week.

If you live in the Bluegrass region or areas to the north, you’ll want to keep your rain gear handy as scattered showers remain around for this evening and tonight. A few showers will try to make it a little further south of central Kentucky, but generally, the bulk of it stays north. Temperatures will remain on the mild/cool side through this evening and tonight, with the lower 60s and upper 50s expected.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 50s across most of our region. Scattered showers will ramp up again across central and northern Kentucky, much like we say on Monday, but it won’t be quite as widespread and won’t last quite as long. By the afternoon and evening hours, most will be seeing drier conditions, and southern Kentucky will see dry weather throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A somewhat drier pattern returns for the middle of the week on Wednesday/Thursday. Then, another active pattern will take over Friday and Saturday as another cold front pushes into our region. Highs through the middle of the week will be on the warm side in the mid to upper 70s, but once the cold front arrives by the weekend, temperatures will crash back down into the lower 60s and 50s.

