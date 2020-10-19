After historic win at UT, Kentucky gearing up for 2nd straight road trip

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After two straight losses to open the season, Kentucky has now won two straight to get back to .500.

Saturday’s 34-7 win at Tennessee was Kentucky’s first in Knoxville since 1984, but after 24 hours of celebration, it’s time to zero back in as the Cats gear up for their second straight road trip at Missouri.

“It’s an odd year," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. "It’s really strange and it’s really different. It’s really hard to play 10 SEC games and the coaches get back to reality Sunday morning, whether it’s a win or a loss. You have to get back to it Monday, hit the reset button. It’s a whole new challenge.”

Live Now - Coach Stoops - Pre-Missouri Press Conference https://t.co/EgebvLHf29 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 19, 2020

That new challenge is Missouri Saturday at 4:00 in Columbia. The Tigers did not play Vanderbilt last week due to issues with COVID-19, but Eliah Drinkwitz and his guys are riding high after knocking off LSU.

“He is new to the league and everything you hear about him and you can tell just by watching him and listening to him, seems like a great person and obviously a great coach," added Stoops. "Very creative, gives you a lot of things to look at and puts pressure on you.”

Kentucky will be without Quinton Bohanna on Saturday. It’s nothing major, but the nose guard will miss some time with a knee injury. On the offensive side, Landon Young has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

