AMEN House in Georgetown gives out food boxes to families in need

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We know that money can be tight during the pandemic and could mean things like food can be hard to come by for some.

In Georgetown, a local nonprofit tried to alleviate that worry for some.

Amen House is giving out boxes of food today in Georgetown. There are over 1,200 boxes in the back of this semi. Officials say they’ll keep handing them out in the parking lot behind the city building until 3 or until they run out. pic.twitter.com/QJFF7JRgxg — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 19, 2020

A truck full of food and a line of cars greeted Michelle Carlisle around 8:30 Monday morning, but she wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

“I spoke to the very first car before they left the lot and they got here about 6:30," Carlisle said. "They were here about 2 hours before the truck showed up and the line started to form, so we get that.”

Carlisle is the Executive Director at Amen House.

“So, we see the need in this county probably closer than other nonprofit agencies, just the food insecurity that does live here,” Carlisle said.

Amen House officials tell us they see the need for food every day in Scott County but, with the pandemic, things have just gotten worse.

Now, because of the partnership with the Department of Agriculture, they can hand out over 1,200 boxes of frozen foods to people in the community who need it.

“We serve almost a thousand families every month on just like an ongoing basis," Carlisle. "At the Amen House right now, during the pandemic, we’ve seen probably about 300 new families reach out to the Amen House for assistance, that have never needed to lean on us before. I kind of rallied my team and we stepped out on faith that we could handle an entire tractor-trailer of food today.”

Carlisle says that events like this can really impact the community and she hopes this can help as many people as possible.

“We really think there is no reason in Scott County that anyone should be hungry. Period. End of conversation,” Carlisle said. “Things like this make that possible where we say you know what if there’s an opportunity to get food here, we’re going to say yes to it and we’re going to figure out the details.”

Officials tell us they’ll continue to hand out boxes until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon or until they run out of food.

