Advertisement

AMEN House in Georgetown gives out food boxes to families in need

Amen House officials tell us they see the need for food every day in Scott County but, with the pandemic, things have just gotten worse.
Amen House officials tell us they see the need for food every day in Scott County but, with the pandemic, things have just gotten worse.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We know that money can be tight during the pandemic and could mean things like food can be hard to come by for some.

In Georgetown, a local nonprofit tried to alleviate that worry for some.

A truck full of food and a line of cars greeted Michelle Carlisle around 8:30 Monday morning, but she wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

“I spoke to the very first car before they left the lot and they got here about 6:30," Carlisle said. "They were here about 2 hours before the truck showed up and the line started to form, so we get that.”

Carlisle is the Executive Director at Amen House.

“So, we see the need in this county probably closer than other nonprofit agencies, just the food insecurity that does live here,” Carlisle said.

Amen House officials tell us they see the need for food every day in Scott County but, with the pandemic, things have just gotten worse.

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Now, because of the partnership with the Department of Agriculture, they can hand out over 1,200 boxes of frozen foods to people in the community who need it.

“We serve almost a thousand families every month on just like an ongoing basis," Carlisle. "At the Amen House right now, during the pandemic, we’ve seen probably about 300 new families reach out to the Amen House for assistance, that have never needed to lean on us before. I kind of rallied my team and we stepped out on faith that we could handle an entire tractor-trailer of food today.”

Carlisle says that events like this can really impact the community and she hopes this can help as many people as possible.

“We really think there is no reason in Scott County that anyone should be hungry. Period. End of conversation,” Carlisle said. “Things like this make that possible where we say you know what if there’s an opportunity to get food here, we’re going to say yes to it and we’re going to figure out the details.”

Officials tell us they’ll continue to hand out boxes until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon or until they run out of food.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Jessamine County designated COVID-19 ‘red zone'

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Jessamine County has now been designated a ‘red zone’. Health officials say 44 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total in the county to 859.

Lexington

FCPS begins bringing small groups of students back into the classroom

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
School districts across the commonwealth have started bringing students back into classrooms. Now, Fayette County is being added to the list.

State

Early voting in Kentucky on pace for a million votes before Election Day

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Andrea Walker
Early in-person voting is underway in Kentucky, and across much of the United States.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 123 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Early week rain chances

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The first part of the week will include some rain around here.

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend

News

WATCH | Franklin County Public Schools decide to delay return to in-person learning

Updated: 13 hours ago
In Franklin County, students were supposed to be heading back into the classrooms Monday, Oct. 19.

News

WATCH | Online survey could help LPD, some worry they’d scroll right past it

Updated: 13 hours ago
You now have the chance to tell the Lexington Police Department how you think its officers are doing.

News

Franklin County Public Schools decide to delay return to in-person learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a Facebook video, Superintendent Mark Kopp announced a change in plans that will keep Franklin County Public Schools students behind a computer screen for at least another week.