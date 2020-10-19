Advertisement

Campaign mailer from Rep. Robert Goforth’s wife causes controversy

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A mailer received by some people in southern Kentucky is creating some controversy in a state House race.

Some people say they’re troubled by a letter that appears to be from the wife of a state House candidate who is accused of strangling her.

Robert Goforth is running against Mike Van Winkle in the 89th District House race. Goforth was indicted for strangling his wife, and now some people in the area have received letters that appear to be hand-written from her, asking for support.

The letters appear to be hand-written and are personally addressed to the recipient. But a political action committee, Kentucky For Strong Families, sent out a news release saying it’s a “shameful and manipulative move” by Goforth to ask people to support the man accused of attacking his wife, written in such a way to read it’s from his wife.

It comes two weeks after Ashley Goforth issued a statement saying she never wanted him criminally charged.

Goforth’s opponent says people in his county are troubled by the letter.

“In my opinion it’s disturbing,” Van Winkle said. “Given the fact that it’s national domestic violence awareness month. And this goes out. It’s very deceptive because this should have on it a ‘paid for by.’”

WKYT tried repeatedly to reach Robert Goforth, sending emails, calling his phone, and leaving Facebook messages, but none were returned. Calls to the Kentucky Republican Party were not returned. The chair of the Laurel County Republican Party said he had not seen the letter and could not comment.

Goforth is due in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing following his indictment on the charges.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

After historic win at UT, Kentucky gearing up for 2nd straight road trip

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats (2-2) visit Missouri Saturday at 4:00 on the SEC Network.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives virtual update on COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Crime

Indiana murder suspect spotted in southern Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say the suspect in an Indiana murder was spotted in southern Kentucky Monday.

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | COVID confusion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Initial coronavirus symptoms can easily be confused with other illnesses. That can cause problems for non-COVID patients.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Scattered showers remain for some areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Scattered showers remain through Tuesday before a warmer pattern takes over this week

News

WATCH | New regional driver licensing office opens in Richmond

Updated: 3 hours ago
You can now get licenses, permits and ID cards, including REAL ID, in Richmond.

Regional

New regional driver licensing office opens in Richmond

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
You can now get licenses, permits and ID cards, including REAL ID, in Richmond.

Crime

Franklin County man accused of abusing child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police arrested 36-year-old Dustin Garland early Saturday morning.

News

Franklin County man accused of abusing child

Updated: 4 hours ago
Franklin County man accused of abusing child

Lexington

More details released about arrest in Lexington cold case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Garrard County police arrested 34-year-old Rachel Martin in connection with the murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. He was found dead in his home in 2009.