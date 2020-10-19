Advertisement

Early voting in Kentucky on pace for a million votes before Election Day

Early in-person voting is underway in Kentucky, and across much of the United States.
Early in-person voting is underway in Kentucky, and across much of the United States.
By Andrea Walker
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early in-person voting is underway in Kentucky, and across much of the United States.

More than 22-million Americans have already cast their ballots with only 15 days until Election Day.

More than 600,000 votes have been cast so far here in the bluegrass. As of Saturday, more than half of the absentee ballots requested by Kentucky voters had already been returned and more than 263,000 votes had been cast at the polls.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says, at this rate, he expects roughly a million votes to be cast before November 3.

State leaders are hoping that will lead to more manageable lines on Election Day.

As expected, Democrats requested far more mail-in ballots in the upcoming election. But more Republicans have taken advantage of early voting at the polls.

Nearly 17-percent of all registered voters in Kentucky have voted so far, with more than two weeks left until Election Day.

Also, more than a quarter of registered voters in Fayette County have already cast a ballot.

