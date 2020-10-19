FCPS begins bringing small groups of students back into the classroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts across the commonwealth have started bringing students back into classrooms.

Now, Fayette County is being added to the list.

Monday is the first-day Fayette County Public Schools will be offering what they call targeted instruction to a select group of elementary school students.

It's the first day students will be inside a school building for over half a year at @FCPSKY!



The in-person service is called "targeted instruction."



The in-person service aims to give certain students more support, but it’s not to replace the core online instruction.

Jessica Hiler, president of the Fayette County Education Association, says targeted instruction will be at the end of the day after students have completed their online lessons.

Here’s how it will work:

Schools can use 15 percent of buildings.

Classrooms can only have 15 people inside, including adults.

Each in-person service can only last for two hours.

if your child isn’t eligible for this service, Hiler says don’t worry.

“Teachers are in a really good groove with NTI," Hiler said. "I think really gotten to a place where we feel good about the instruction that we are giving five days a week consistently, and so just because you’re child isn’t getting that targeted instruction doesn’t mean that they aren’t getting the best form of instruction that they can get.”

Elementary school students are the only ones currently eligible for the in-person services, but, next week, the district is hoping to start easing in middle and high school students also.

