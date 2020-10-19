Advertisement

Franklin County man accused of abusing child

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A Franklin County man is accused of abusing a child.

Police arrested 36-year-old Dustin Garland early Saturday morning.

According to his arrest citation, Garland is accused of repeatedly hitting a child. While speaking with the victim, officers saw bruising and red marks on the child’s face and neck.

The citation says that during the arrest Garland repeatedly said ‘I plead the fifth’ when asked about the incident.

He is charged with fourth-degree assault.

