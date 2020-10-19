Advertisement

Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases in Lexington over the weekend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 123 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

The health department is reporting 51 cases for Saturday and 72 cases for Sunday.

No new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 9,934 cases and 87 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 87,607 total cases and 1,318 deaths.

