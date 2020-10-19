Jessamine County designated COVID-19 ‘red zone'

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County has now been designated a ‘red zone’.

More Kentucky counties in the red zone for COVID, including Jessamine. (KDPH COVID-19 Dashboard)

Health officials say 44 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total in the county to 859.

A mom to three, Jennifer Haseloff, says she and her family have been at some sporting and other events in the county. She said sometimes her family is one of only a few who have masks on in the entire crowd.

Jessamine County is now in the ‘red zone.’ The Health Department says they’ve sadly had 5 deaths this week. Three from the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center and two from out in the community. There are 150 active cases now and 859 total. pic.twitter.com/O6fBYwD1Or — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) October 19, 2020

Haseloff says two of her kids are doing virtual learning, while her eldest goes to school in person on a split schedule two days a week.

She says the numbers in the county were low for a while, but she thinks that some people may have stopped caring as much as they did at the beginning of the pandemic

She says people aren’t wearing their masks as much anymore or they will go in larger crowds and gatherings than usual.

Haseloff says her daughter has told her she sees kids on the bus that take their masks off, worrying kids her age are hanging out in big groups again.

“We only have control over what we’re doing. We don’t have control over what everyone else is doing. And such is life," Haseloff said. "But it does affect everybody.”

Haseloff says her next worry is how the flu season could impact the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

