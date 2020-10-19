Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Early week rain chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first part of the week will include some rain around here.

Yet another cold front will have a high impact on our forecast. This front gets close enough to us to keep rain chances going. It gets near us and stops! Rounds of showers will roll along the boundary. Most of your higher rainfall totals look like they will happen north of our area. It only takes a few miles to make all of the difference in the world.

Eventually, a wave of low pressure will move the front north of us. When that happens, it becomes a warm front, and warm is exactly what we will get! Temperatures have a solid chance of reaching the mid and upper 70s by the end of the week.

Another cold shot is coming but there is still plenty of debate. Some long-range data has it coming by Sunday and other runs say it gets here Monday. So we’ll keep watching it for you.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

