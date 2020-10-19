Advertisement

Landon Young named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Young was dominant in Saturday’s 34-7 win at No. 18 Tennessee.
Landon Young UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football
Landon Young UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior Landon Young has been named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

This is the second time in his career that he has earned this honor.

Young was dominant in Saturday’s 34-7 win at No. 18 Tennessee. This was Kentucky’s first win in Knoxville since 1984. The veteran tackle graded at 90 percent with 10 knockdown blocks as the Cats piled up 187 rushing yards, including 159 in the second half as they took control of the line of scrimmage with a bruising ground game.

The senior from Lexington did not allow any sacks of quarterback pressure and he produced 22 blocks at the point of attack, including Chris Rodriguez' touchdown in the second half.

Young, a team captain, has appeared in 41 career games with 26 starts and was named to preseason All-SEC teams by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Pick Six Previews this season. He also is on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for his work in the community.

Kentucky (2-2) visits Missouri Saturday at 4:00 on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Snell scores, Steelers rout Browns to stay perfect

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1978 with the win.

Sports

Rivers throw 3 TD passes as Colts rally past Bengals 31-27

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Down 21, Indy’s rally capped the greatest regular-season comeback in franchise history.

Sports

AP Top 25: Clemson remains overwhelming No. 1 over Alabama

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky received 12 votes in the AP Poll after blowing out No. 18 Tennessee.

Sports

Legassey’s 47-yard FG as time expires gets Troy past EKU 31-29

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
McKinney threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dixon, including a school-record 90-yard touchdown pass.

Latest News

Sports

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Louisville

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season.

Sports

WATCH: John Schlarman receives game ball after UK beats UT

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Kentucky’s offensive line coach is battling cancer and he gave a pre-game speech in Knoxville.

Sports

By the numbers: Kentucky’s historic win at Tennessee

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
This is the largest margin of victory on the road vs. an Associated Press-ranked team in school history.

Sports

Party like it’s 1984: Kentucky beats No. 18 Tennessee in Knoxville

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats beat the Vols 34-7 for their first win in Neyland Stadium in 36 years.

Sports

Madison Southern races to a 35-6 win over West Jessamine

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Madison Southern improves to 3-2 on the season.

Sports

GRC gets first win of the season 48-15 at Madison Central

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
GRC gets win number one of the season in district action.