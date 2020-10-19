More details released about arrest in Lexington cold case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More details have been released about how police made an arrest in a cold Lexington murder case.

Garrard County police arrested 34-year-old Rachel Martin in connection with the murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. He was found dead in his home in 2009.

Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009. (Lincoln County Regional Jail)

The arrest citation says police had several hearsay statements about Martin’s involvement at the time, but no direct information. The case was closed after it went cold.

The arrest citation says police reopened the case over this past summer.

One of the witnesses police talked to told officers that they had asked Martin why her clothes were bloody the day of the murder. The citation says Martin told the witness that she killed Sowers.

Police say she intended to rob him, but “things went bad” and she “cracked his skull.”

Martin was booked into the Lincoln County Regional Jail last week and will be extradited to Lexington.

