New regional driver licensing office opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new driver licensing office is now open in Madison County.

You can now get licenses, permits and ID cards, including REAL ID, in Richmond.

While some services require an in-person visit, people are encouraged to use mail or drop-in options to renew or apply for standard credentials if they are able:

Those whose licenses, permits or ID cards were lost or expired – or will expire – any time from March 1 through Feb. 28, 2021 and who do not require testing may apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county of residence.

In addition, check with your circuit clerk or online at drive.ky.gov for updates. Check with the clerk as to preferred method, such as drop-off form or mail-in form. The forms can be downloaded here

Governor Beshear noted that REAL IDs must be applied for in person. Kentuckians can take a short quiz here to see if they need a REAL ID. They are also encouraged to use text alert options at select locations to avoid waiting in line.

In-person services at the new office are limited at this time to the following:

Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident;

Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;

Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;

Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;

Issuance or renewal of REAL ID or standard licenses for applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing.

The new Richmond office is at the Richmond Mall, 830 Eastern Bypass. It will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., EDT.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.