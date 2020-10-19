Two airlifted to Vanderbilt after fire in Middlesboro Saturday morning

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Fire Department says that a fire broke out early Saturday morning on Winchester Avenue.

The fire department confirms that around three minutes after the call responders arrived at the home. Upon arrival, a crew entered the home and pulled out an adult who had been trapped inside while another crew pulled out a child from the burning structure.

Officials confirm that both individuals were treated on the scene before being taken to Appalachian Regional Healthcare and eventually transported to the Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, Tennessee for further treatment.

The Middlesboro Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown and the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.