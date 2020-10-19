WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives virtual update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 647 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 88,247 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.97 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 81 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today’s 647 new COVID-19 cases are the highest ever reported on a Monday.

There were nine reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. The state death total is now 1,326.

As of Monday, 764 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 190 are in the ICU, and 89 are on ventilators. At least 17,229 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

