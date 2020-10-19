Advertisement

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found.

Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

They didn’t say where she was found or anything about her condition or what had happened.

Courtier has now been reunited with her family.

Authorities say crews began the search after Courtier did not show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle on Oct. 6.

