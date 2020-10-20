Cat cafe coming to Georgetown Outlet Mall

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new cafe is opening in Georgetown.

Central Purrk Cat Cafe is coming to the Georgetown Outlet Mall.

Haddix Construction is donating their services to help build the cat lounge, which will house adoptable cats.

The cats will be from the Lexington and Scott County Humane Societies.

You can also visit the animals for a small fee.

The cafe will open in a few months, no date has been set.

