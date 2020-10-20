Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Our Weather Turns Much Better

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain is finally coming to an end across areas of central and northern Kentucky. Parts of the region, including the Lexington metro, picked up 2″-4″ of rain since Sunday.

Clouds will be slow to clear tonight as lingering showers move away. Watch for some fog with temps in the 50s.

Windy and much milder air takes control of the weather for Wednesday and Thursday. That’s when temps surge into the 70s on a strong southwest flow. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted with just a tiny chance for a popup shower.

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase later Friday as a cold front works in from the northwest. That sticks around into Saturday as temps come way down.

Another system is set to bring more wet weather into the bluegrass state early next week.

