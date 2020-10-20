COVID-19 outbreak continues at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the commonwealth, including in Jessamine County which is now considered a ‘red zone.'

Many of the county’s positive cases are coming from Thomson Hood Veterans Center, a long-term care facility in the county that’s specialized for veterans.

As of Monday, there are three new positive residents in the facility and one new resident death. That brings the current resident total to 83 total positives and 10 deaths.

We’re told 49 of the cases are still active and 24 residents have recovered.

There have also been 42 total staff cases with 32 of these cases still active. No staff members have died.

Diane Sams is the wife of Bobby Sams, a current resident and an Army veteran from the Vietnam era.

Bobby recently had surgery for skin cancer and he also suffers from dementia.

Diane says he’s being checked for COVID every 72 hours and remains negative. Still, she is concerned.

"It’s devastating if that’s the word that I could use because you lose all contact,” Diane said. “It’s a risk every day for him, but then it’s a risk for all of us.”

Diane says the staff at Thomson-Hood are doing everything they can. She says additional help got here on Sunday.

We reached out to Thomson-Hood to see how they’re handling the outbreak. They said they’re doing what the governor says in his daily briefings.

