Former EKU QB, Colonels Hall of Famer Chris Isaac dies at 61

Isaac left a legacy few have had for the Colonels.
Former EKU quarterback and Colonels Hall of Famer has died at the age of 61.
Former EKU quarterback and Colonels Hall of Famer has died at the age of 61.
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former EKU quarterback Chris Isaac, who was inducted into the EKU Hall of Fame in 2012, has died due to an undisclosed medical issue.

Isaac played four seasons (1978-81) at quarterback for coach Roy Kidd’s EKU Colonels, leading Eastern to back-to-back national runners-up finishes his junior and senior seasons.

Current EKU football coach Walt Wells remembers Isaac during his playing days. “Chris was a great player. Heck, he played when my brother was playing at Austin Peay and so I knew who he was. Obviously by being a name and being a player but he was a really good man. He did a good job in his area (in Florida). I know Coach (Roy) Kidd is hurting today, I’m sure, and all of the guys who were here in his day. He was a good man, a really good man.”

As a junior, he was the team’s offensive MVP as he threw for 1,318 yards and seven touchdowns and ran the ball of 274 yards and five more TD’s.

Isaac was EKU’s Most Valuable Player in the national championship game vs. Boise State when he was 16-25 passing for 250 yards and a TD, a go-ahead 55-yard bomb to David Booze with less than a minute to go. Isaac, a second-team All-OVC choice, also ran for 40 yards and a TD in the 1980 national title game.

While serving as offensive co-captain as a junior and senior, Isaac set an EKU single game record for most yards passing in 1981 when he hit 15-of-30 passes vs. Murray State for 318 yards, including a 61-yard scoring fling to fellow EKU Hall of Famer and All-American wideout Steve Bird.

Isaac also came up big in ’81 semifinal playoff game vs. Delaware when he hit flanker Ranard McPhaul along the far sideline for the game-winning 32-yard TD pass with less than a minute to go in Eastern’s thrilling 35-28 win over Delaware.

He finished his career as the seventh leading all-time EKU passer in yards passing with 3,611 yards. Following his collegiate career, he played three seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Roughriders where he won the CFL’s Rookie of the Year award in 1982 and was chosen for the All-Star Game

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved. (EKU Sports Information contributed to this article)

