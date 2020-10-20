Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm with rounds of rain

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers will be around again today. Temperatures will stay around and above normal.

A front is just going to sit north of our area. It will keep the pattern very unsettled today. Most of the rain that falls will fall north of Lexington. It will look a lot like yesterday from that aspect.

Temperatures will surge on Wednesday. I think we will see highs come up to around the mid and upper 70s—some downright warm temperatures. The air our ahead of the next front will reach those levels.

By Thursday, the wind and rain will get together across Kentucky. Highs will probably jump to near 80 degrees. It will feel really nice, especially when you consider the gusty winds that come with it.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

