Judge allows evidence in Brett Hankison case to be made public

Brett Hankison’s plea comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.(Source: WXIX, Gray News)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge on Tuesday granted an anonymous grand juror’s request to unseal evidence in the state’s case against former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison.

It essentially means the juror who heard evidence in the Breonna Taylor case can speak publicly about it, and that other jurors can do the same if they wish.

Hankison was fired for shooting “blindly” into Taylor’s neighbors' apartments during the drug raid that left Taylor dead in her home back in March, according to his termination letter.

After months of investigation, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced last month that the two other officers who fired their weapons were cleared, and that Hankison was charged only for firing into the other units. Nobody was charged directly for the death of the 26-year-old Taylor, who was shot multiple times.

Shortly after Cameron’s announcement, the anonymous grand juror in that case filed a request to unseal the evidence against Hankison. And more recently, a second grand juror joined the motion. After some legal back-and-forth, the approximately 15-hour grand jury audio recording was released to the public.

Cameron and Hankison’s attorney, William Stewart Mathews, had argued that unsealing the evidence could taint potential jurors, and the unprecedented media coverage could lead to more threats of violence against Hankison.

But in her 10-page order, Judge Annie O’Connell wrote that there is no need for secrecy in the state’s case against Hankison.

“As applied in this case, this Court finds that the traditional justifications for secrecy in this matter are no longer relevant,” she wrote. “This is a rare and extraordinary example of a case where, at the time this motion is made, the historical reasons for preserving grand jury secrecy are null.”

Kevin Glogower, an attorney for the two anonymous jurors, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday that the jurors' top concern isn’t necessarily related to Cameron’s investigation into the Taylor case, but how it was presented publicly.

“Specifically ... the way that it was portrayed to the public as far as who made what decisions,” Glogower said.

While the grand jurors can make public statements, there are at least two caveats, Glogower said. They cannot disclose any identifying information of other jurors, and in the likely event that Cameron appeals Tuesday’s ruling, “we would no longer have that ability to speak.”

“They’re pleased with the result,” Glogower said of his clients. “They’re still cautious about where they go next. Our office made sure to let them know we are very proud of them.”

WAVE 3 News legal expert Leland Hulbert said he expects Cameron to appeal the ruling.

“I think this opens up a big can of worms and I would expect it to be appealed immediately to the Court of Appeals or the Kentucky Supreme Court,” he said.

Following the Taylor shooting, Hankison was placed on administrative reassignment, per department protocol, then fired in June. He hadn’t been seen publicly until he turned himself in hours after Cameron’s announcement on Sept. 23. Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

This story will be updated.

