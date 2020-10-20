Advertisement

KET’s debate between Rep. Barr, Hicks scratched

Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks
Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks(Andy Barr for Congress/Josh Hicks for Congress)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 6th District Congressional debate between Republican Representative Andy Barr and Democrat attorney Josh Hicks scheduled for Monday night on Kentucky Tonight on KET was canceled.

Hicks’ campaign told WKYT that he is dealing with a “serious family health emergency and wasn’t able to participate.”

The Barr campaign says they pulled out after Hicks withdrew from the debate.

Instead of the debate, KET talked to General Assembly leadership Monday night. Scheduled guests included Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican from Manchester; House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican from Prospect; House Minority Whip Angie Hatton, a Democrat from Whitesburg; and Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat from Louisville.

Earlier this month, Barr and Hicks faced off in a heated debate on WKYT. Voters heard their takes side-by-side on issues from the COVID-19 response, to racial unrest, to healthcare.

