Advertisement

Ky. Board of Elections officially approves election plans submitted by county clerks

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though the polls in Kentucky have been open for a week, the plans counties are operating under weren’t technically approved until Tuesday morning.

The State Board of Elections ratified the 120 plans submitted by county clerks.

Secretary of State Michael Adams joined the virtual meeting and said Jefferson and Fayette counties were the only counties they had to reach back out to and ask them to revise their plans.

Fayette County ended up adding two more polling locations, going up to 8.

The board unanimously ratified those changes and recognized that it took a lot of work to get here.

“It was kind of a difficult process, but we all came together and we presented the plans and I’m so happy that Secretary Adams and the governor approved them and that we are moving forward,” said Renesa Abner, County Clerks Association.

The board also took action on the process involving mistakes made on absentee ballots.

This is the first year Kentucky has what’s known as a cure process. That means if someone makes a mistake, they’re given the opportunity to fix their ballot so it’s counted.

The state and county clerks will reach out to voters, but Tuesday we learned parties have also requested that information, so they can reach out to voters to make sure their ballot is fixed.

But, there will be a 48-hour delay between when that mistake is identified, and when those parties can be notified.

“We’ve seen in other states is that third-party organizations including the parties can be really effective at chasing ballots and making sure voters understand that their ballot was imperfectly cast and they have an opportunity to cure that. To make sure their balance is counted effectively,” said Jared Dearing, Executive Director.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 outbreak continues at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the commonwealth, including in Jessamine County which is now considered a ‘red zone.'

News

COVID-19 outbreak continues at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center

Updated: 42 minutes ago
COVID-19 outbreak continues at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center

News

Nearly 10K COVID cases reported in Lexington since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nearly 10K COVID cases reported in Lexington since beginning of pandemic

Regional

Cat cafe coming to Georgetown Outlet Mall

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Central Purrk Cat Cafe is coming to the Georgetown Outlet Mall.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington Police suspend public survey over concerns about format

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Police Department has suspended a survey launched last week to get feedback from the community.

Lexington

Nearly 10K COVID cases reported in Lexington since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Regional

Police investigating theft of London Rescue Squad vehicle

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Officers are looking for information about the location of the stolen vehicle.

Lexington

Man charged with firing shots into Lexington home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Two people were home at the time.

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warm with rounds of rain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Showers will be around again today. Temperatures will stay around and above normal.