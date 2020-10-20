Lexington, Louisville school leaders faces challenges as case numbers rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As students across the commonwealth are heading back into the classroom, school leaders are looking to this map for guidance.

The map shows Kentucky counties in green, yellow, orange, or red depending on their average daily case count per 100-thousand population.

“Even with the rain it cannot dampen the spirit of having students in our classrooms,” Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said.

In the orange zone, Fayette County Public Schools opened the doors to about 1700 students Monday in their targeted services approach at easing some elementary school kids back to in-person learning.

“Then next week we’re going to add our secondary schools, which is going to greatly increase that number, so what we want to do is continue to plan and have discussions for a possible return to some form of hybrid instruction,” Caulk said.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County Public Schools have used virtual learning since the pandemic started. And as a county now in the red zone, their sports are in jeopardy too.

“The state document is very clear that when you are in red, suspend athletics. Some will say other districts don’t do that, I’m here for Jefferson County Public Schools,” JCPS Superintendent Dr Marty Pollio said.

“The kids' safety is first and foremost," said Chris Pearce, whose son plays basketball at Southern High. "That’s the main thing, but it does hurt a lot of kids not being able to play in front of scouts, play in front of recruiters, to get have a chance to go to college on scholarship.”

Caulk says they’ll be keeping an eye on the map’s ever changing colors for upcoming decisions about school and sports too.

“We track that data daily, that’s something that’s important to us because we want to keep our student athletes safe and as we return to this form of in-person learning we want to do it in a safe way.”

JCPS are expected to make a decision whether to suspend sports in a school board meeting this Thursday.

