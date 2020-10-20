Lexington Police suspend public survey over concerns about format

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has suspended a survey launched last week to get feedback from the community.

The department launched the public survey on Friday for residents and local business owners.

Police say the survey got around 2,100 responses while it was up, but they have since made the decision to take the questionnaire down after they received concerns about the survey’s format.

Police say those concerns were about the way the questions were worded, and the lack of more scaled-response options.

The survey was developed by the national non-profit organization Police2Peace along with researchers at New York University. Topics in the 20-question survey included how police deal with the homeless to whether or not the police department should be abolished.

Police say the responses to the survey were compiled by the researchers and have not been reviewed by city officials are anyone with the police department.

