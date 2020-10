LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting into a Lexington home.

Police said Douglas Chenault fired into a home on Timber Creek Drive around 7 p.m. Monday.

Two people were home at the time, but no one was hurt.

Chenault was charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.