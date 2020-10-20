Advertisement

Nearly 10K COVID cases reported in Lexington since beginning of pandemic

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 58 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The health department says 20 of those cases are among college students.

Two new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 9,992 cases and 89 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 88,247 total cases and 1,326 deaths.

