One Lexington teen is still missing 23 years later

One family is begging for answers 23 years after Lydia Perkins' disappearance.
One family is begging for answers 23 years after Lydia Perkins' disappearance.(WKYT)
By Nick Oliver
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been 23 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins was last seen in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood in Lexington. Her family still holds onto hope.

Nobody has been charged in the 1997 disappearance, making the time since more and more painful for her brother Justin.

“If someone can just tell us where she is at,” begged Justin. “It’s been 23 years. That way my family can get some closure.”

Occasional leads have pointed in one direction but have never turned concrete. Justin says while his family hangs onto hope, reality is setting in that time is moving faster and faster.

“My mom is getting older and I know she wants answers before she passes. Likewise I want answers. It has been 23 years since my sister just vanished.”

He’s hoping other people remember Lydia, too, and that someone will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

