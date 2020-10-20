Advertisement

Police looking for vehicle stolen from London Rescue Squad

Police think the vehicle could be in the Rockcastle County area.
Police think the vehicle could be in the Rockcastle County area.(London Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The London Police Department is asking for help finding a stolen vehicle.

The 1999 military ambulance Humvee was stolen around 2 a.m. Tuesday from Main Street. According to the London Police Department, it was parked in front of the Rescue Squad as an advertisement for their haunted house.

Officers said the vehicle was driven by a man to Economy Inn on North Main Street. It was last seen traveling on North U.S. 25 at a high rate of speed.

Officers are looking for information about the location of the stolen vehicle. They think it may be in the Rockcastle County area.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Dispatch at (606) 878-7000 or call London Police at (606) 878-7004.

