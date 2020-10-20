Advertisement

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An elections official says a poll worker has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can’t Breathe” shirts.

Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson says the worker was fired Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis.

Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items with the name of a candidate or a political party on them in a polling place.

But state law does not bar statements such as “Black Lives Matter.”

Thompson said the poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Ky. Board of Elections officially approves election plans submitted by county clerks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
The State Board of Elections ratified the 120 plans submitted by county clerks.

Regional

COVID-19 outbreak continues at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the commonwealth, including in Jessamine County which is now considered a ‘red zone.'

News

COVID-19 outbreak continues at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center

Updated: 41 minutes ago
COVID-19 outbreak continues at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center

News

Nearly 10K COVID cases reported in Lexington since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Nearly 10K COVID cases reported in Lexington since beginning of pandemic

Latest News

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

Regional

Cat cafe coming to Georgetown Outlet Mall

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Central Purrk Cat Cafe is coming to the Georgetown Outlet Mall.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30,

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARCY GORDON
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

National

Panda mom shows cub around enclosure at National Zoo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The trips are usually brief and consist of mom gently nudging and scooting her baby along the floor.

National

Danish sub killer recaptured after attempted prison escape

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine made a dramatic but brief escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison Tuesday, reportedly taking a hostage to break out before police recaptured him.