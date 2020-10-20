Sayre Christian Village in Lexington reports first COVID-related death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic is hitting nursing homes hard.

In Lexington, Sayre Christian Village is remembering one of its own after the facility reported its first death in connection to COVID-19.

Employees at Sayre have switched gears from preventing the virus from entering the doors to stopping the spread from the inside.

There are 21 residents at the healthcare center who are currently testing positive for COVID-19, two of those are being treated at a local hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The rest, along with 11 positive staff members, are asymptomatic or showing minor symptoms.

Unfortunately, one 75-year-old woman has died in connection to the virus.

“When this thing gets in its like wildfire and it spreads very rapidly so our plan and focus is just to do all the internal contact tracing that we can do to make sure that we are containing as best as we can and so, I’ve worked here for ten years and a lot of these residents they’re my grandmothers, they’re family to us and so today has been a tough day for us,” said CEO Karen Venis.

Both residents and staff undergo PCR testing for COVID-19 twice a week. All positive residents have been relocated to a covid unit.

Not only will the campus be lit up green Tuesday night, but the SCV logo will be green for the first time to honor their beloved resident.

