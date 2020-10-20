Advertisement

The Breakdown on a Lexington nursing home reporting it’s first death

Visitors will now be allowed at nursing homes following a change in guidance. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services just released the revised guidelines.
Visitors will now be allowed at nursing homes following a change in guidance. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services just released the revised guidelines.(WKYT)
By Sam Dick
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For seven months Sayre Christian Village has worked hard to keep it keep its staff and residents safe. Today the Lexington nursing home reported its first death, along with 21 residents who are currently testing positive. The CEO says 19 are asymptomatic or having very minor symptoms, and two are being treated at a hospital. Ten staff are currently testing positive. CEO Karen Venis says, “We have prepared for this day, although we hoped it would never come. I’m incredibly proud of the way our staff have responded to this swiftly moving, invisible disease. The way they have pivoted from standing guard against COVID to an all-out war against the spread inside is admirable. You cannot possibly imagine the feeling when the test results start coming in and you see your SCV family, both residents and staff, testing positive for COVID. You want to cry, but you move…you just MOVE and put the response plan in motion, no matter how much time or resources it takes, knowing that we will sleep later.” A moment of silence and community prayer will be held today at 4 PM.

Tonight at 7 on The Breakdown, CEO Karen Venis joins us for a discussion of how they’re handling this current situation, and what they are doing moving forward. That’s tonight on The CW Lexington.

