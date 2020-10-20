Advertisement

Wilmore welcomes new city hall

The city of Wilmore has a new city hall.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Wilmore has a new city hall.

It’s located at 210 South Lexington Avenue, just a few blocks away from Asbury University.

The old city hall is 99 years old, and was home to the Wilmore Police department. The police department is in the process of moving over to the new city hall as well.

“It’s 56,000 square feet. We’re leaving about 5,000 square feet so we have about 10 times the amount of space,” Wilmore Mayor Harold Rainwater said. “We are excited. We have offices for everyone, we have a gymnasium, we have an assembly hall.”

The new city hall is not really new to the community. Throughout the decades, the building served as three different schools.

