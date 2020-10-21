Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Temps The Big Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some REALLY nice and mild air is surging into the region today, giving us more of a September feel through the end of the week. That’s when our next rain maker arrives in the form of a cold front. That kicks off a very busy setup across the country for the closing days of October as a good old fashioned temperature fight takes place.

Let’s start with today and the 70s. Winds are coming from the southwest with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels are up just a bit and I still can’t rule out an isolated shower going up, but most stay dry.

Thursday’s forecast is essentially today on repeat.

A cold front then drops in here on Friday, bringing an increase in showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. That’s likely to keep a few lingering showers going into Saturday.

Temps come way down on Saturday and may not get out of the 50s for many areas.

The chance for showers and storms will increase again late Sunday into early next week. That’s when much colder air gradually takes control of our weather pattern.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.