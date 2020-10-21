Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | September Temps The Big Changes

Autumn leaves
Autumn leaves(MGN)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some REALLY nice and mild air is surging into the region today, giving us more of a September feel through the end of the week. That’s when our next rain maker arrives in the form of a cold front. That kicks off a very busy setup across the country for the closing days of October as a good old fashioned temperature fight takes place.

Let’s start with today and the 70s. Winds are coming from the southwest with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels are up just a bit and I still can’t rule out an isolated shower going up, but most stay dry.

Thursday’s forecast is essentially today on repeat.

A cold front then drops in here on Friday, bringing an increase in showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. That’s likely to keep a few lingering showers going into Saturday.

Temps come way down on Saturday and may not get out of the 50s for many areas.

The chance for showers and storms will increase again late Sunday into early next week. That’s when much colder air gradually takes control of our weather pattern.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Police on scene of reported shooting near Downtown Lexington

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of West Fifth and Smith St.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives virtual update on COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Lexington

Lexington Police Dept. changes off-duty work policy for officers

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The Lexington Police Department has changed its policy for officers working off-duty.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Old Friends Farm partners with Ashton Grove Senior Living

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Latest News

Crime

Laurel Co. man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, four children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened late Tuesday night at a home on Old Crab Orchard Road, about three miles north of in London.

Crime

Lexington childcare provider accused of abusing baby in 2013

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A childcare provider in Lexington is accused of abusing a baby back in 2013.

Lexington

Lexington hospitals prepare for potential surge of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
During his Tuesday briefing, Governor Andy Beshear talked about another surge in COVID patients and the potential need for increased hospital capacity.

News

New poll shows McConnell with single-digit lead over McGrath

Updated: 4 hours ago
New poll shows McConnell with single-digit lead over McGrath

News

Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

Updated: 4 hours ago
Man arrested in connection with murder of Mt. Vernon business owner

News

Lexington passes 10K total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lexington passes 10K total COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic