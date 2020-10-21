Advertisement

Dunbar, Henry Clay advance to 11th region boys soccer final

The Bulldogs beat Douglass in PKs and the Blue Devils beat Madison Central 3-2 Tuesday night.
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the first 11th Region semifinal Tuesday night, the defending state champs Henry Clay knocked off Madison Central 3-2 to advance to Thursday night’s region final at Frederick Douglass.

The Blue Devils led 1-0 at halftime. The Indians tied it up 1-1 before Henry Clay buried two quick goals to go up 3-1. The Indians added a late goal, but it wasn’t enough.

In the second semifinal, Dunbar beat Douglass 5-4 in penalty kicks after a scoreless 80 minutes and a scoreless pair of overtimes.

Hunter Abshire came up with a massive save in penalty kicks to send the Bulldogs to Thursday night’s 11th Region final vs. Henry Clay at 7:00.

