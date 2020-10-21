FCPS still working to phase students back into the classroom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since March, kids in Fayette County got on a bus and went to school.

There wasn’t much about it that was normal, but just the concept of a school day was enough for one student.

“She got on the bus and she went to school for two hours and she came home,” Stephanie Spires said about her daughter. “And, last night when I was tucking her in bed she just looked at me and she said, ‘mommy I have had a great day, I am so glad I got to go to school today’ and I just started crying.”

Stephanie Spires is the chairwoman of the Fayette County Public School Board and a mom of four.

One of her kids qualified for Fayette County’s targeted services plan that brought some elementary school kids back to the classroom on Monday.

As a parent, she’s anxious to get the rest of her kids back in school.

“We all want our kids back in and our kids want to be back in, that’s not even a question,” Spires said. “But, the question is how to do that in a way that keeps our kids safe, in a way that keeps our teachers safe, our staff safe, so that’s really where the concern lies.”

As a school board member, that’s what she’s tasked with figuring out.

The plan is to gradually phase more students back to in-person learning, but the board is continuing to discuss the best time and way to do that.

That will be the top of mind in the special called board meeting Wednesday and the regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night when spires said she’ll let the data help determine when she can send her other three kids back to school.

Those meetings are back to in-person. Spires said they’re still working to figure out how to allow for public comment while also following social distancing guidelines.

