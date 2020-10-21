Advertisement

FCPS still working to phase students back into the classroom

The board will meet in-person Wednesday and Monday.
The board will meet in-person Wednesday and Monday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since March, kids in Fayette County got on a bus and went to school.

There wasn’t much about it that was normal, but just the concept of a school day was enough for one student.

“She got on the bus and she went to school for two hours and she came home,” Stephanie Spires said about her daughter. “And, last night when I was tucking her in bed she just looked at me and she said, ‘mommy I have had a great day, I am so glad I got to go to school today’ and I just started crying.”

Stephanie Spires is the chairwoman of the Fayette County Public School Board and a mom of four.

One of her kids qualified for Fayette County’s targeted services plan that brought some elementary school kids back to the classroom on Monday.

As a parent, she’s anxious to get the rest of her kids back in school.

“We all want our kids back in and our kids want to be back in, that’s not even a question,” Spires said. “But, the question is how to do that in a way that keeps our kids safe, in a way that keeps our teachers safe, our staff safe, so that’s really where the concern lies.”

As a school board member, that’s what she’s tasked with figuring out.

The plan is to gradually phase more students back to in-person learning, but the board is continuing to discuss the best time and way to do that.

That will be the top of mind in the special called board meeting Wednesday and the regularly scheduled board meeting Monday night when spires said she’ll let the data help determine when she can send her other three kids back to school.

Those meetings are back to in-person. Spires said they’re still working to figure out how to allow for public comment while also following social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky State Police investigating death caused by a train

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Jennifer Frazier died Tuesday morning after being hit by a train.

News

WATCH | Former EKU QB, Colonels Hall of Famer Chris Isaac dies at 61

Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac played four seasons (1978-81) at quarterback for coach Roy Kidd’s EKU Colonels, leading Eastern to back-to-back national runners-up finishes.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jessamine Co. Health Dept. Director Randy Gooch

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

Latest News

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News: The Breakdown

News

McDonald’s manager in Hazard receives global award

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Manager of the McDonald’s in Hazard, Jennifer Hammond, won a Ray Kroc Award.

Lexington

Sayre Christian Village in Lexington reports first COVID-related death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Employees at Sayre have switched gears from preventing the virus from entering the doors to stopping the spread from the inside.

News

WATCH | What happens to the economy if a second wave hits in the winter?

Updated: 7 hours ago
What happens to the economy if a second wave hits in the winter?

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since Aug. 25

Updated: 7 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Formal complaints filed against Rep. Robert Goforth

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Frankfort lawyer says formal complaints have been filed against Kentucky Representative Robert Goforth.