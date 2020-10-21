Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures will climb

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will give you flashbacks of September.

It wasn’t that long ago, but we are right back to tracking what you would normally expect around mid to late September. There is a solid chance that we see highs of 75-80 degrees over the next few days. We’ll stick to the dry weather today through most of Friday.

A late-week front will make a run at us and spread showers & storms into Kentucky for Friday evening. These rain chances will become a little more significant on Saturday. All of that rain should keep our temperatures down by a lot compared to our peak heating.

I am keeping my eyes on next week for a substantial blast of cold air. Plenty to watch as that part of the forecast comes together.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

